Blue Water Bridge temporarily closed to traffic

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ont. was temporarily closed to traffic Wednesday morning.

Ministry of Transportation cameras showed a long line of trucks along Highway 402 in Sarnia, Ont. even after the bridge was reopened around 9:30 a.m.

There are no details on why the bridge was closed, but Lambton County OPP were reportedly searching for a missing person in the area.

#LambtonOPP are actively searching for a missing person in the Bluewater Bridge area, assisted by OPP Aviation. Expect a greater police presence in the area while the search is underway. More details when available. ^dr pic.twitter.com/sVmOVjBwXS — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 1, 2021

It's unclear how long it might take for the traffic backlog to clear and driver are being asked to expect delays.