Blue Water Bridge temporarily closed to traffic
Traffic on Highway 402 at Front Street in Sarnia, Ont. is seen around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Source: MTO)
Middlesex Centre, Ont. -
The Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ont. was temporarily closed to traffic Wednesday morning.
Ministry of Transportation cameras showed a long line of trucks along Highway 402 in Sarnia, Ont. even after the bridge was reopened around 9:30 a.m.
There are no details on why the bridge was closed, but Lambton County OPP were reportedly searching for a missing person in the area.
It's unclear how long it might take for the traffic backlog to clear and driver are being asked to expect delays.