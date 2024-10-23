Blue Water Bridge construction complete, traffic resumes

After months of construction and major delays, the second span on the Blue Water Bridge is set to reopen to traffic at 12 p.m. Wednesday.

The rehab project included concrete deck repairs, waterproofing, and repaving.

“The completion of this rehabilitation signifies a long-term investment in the bridge’s functionality and safety,” said Natalie Kinloch, chief executive officer of the Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL). “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners and travelers for their patience and collaboration throughout this project. Keeping the bridge operational during this time has been crucial for supporting the communities we serve and facilitating international commerce between Canada and the United States.”

While full operations resume on both spans of the bridge, the FBCL is remding people of lane configuration, saying lanes are arranged from left to right when a pproaching the tolls.

Lane configuration

Lane 1: Dedicated for local traffic (cars or trucks) entering from on-ramps at Front Street, Christina Street, Indian Road or Modeland Road and oversized trucks (wide lane)

Lanes 2/3: Predominantly used for commercial trucks

Lane 4: FAST Toll Lane for trucks, and cars and livestock transport (narrower lane)

Lane 5: Designated for passenger vehicles (narrower lane)

FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ont.