LONDON, ONT. -- A bloom of blue-green algae has been discovered in Wildwood Reservoir at Wildwood Conservation Area near St. Marys.

The algae can produce harmful toxins if consumed.

Huron Perth Public Health and Southwestern Public Health say the reservoir is unsafe for swimming.

Pets should not swim or drink the water either and residents should not eat fish caught in the reservoir.

Toxins could stay in the water for up to three weeks after the bloom is gone.

Drinking water from wells in the area have not been affected.

Officials continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they progress.