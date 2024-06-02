'Best last game you could have': Knights graduating players prepare for final junior hockey game
Not many junior hockey players have the opportunity to win a championship in their final junior hockey game.
For three over-age London Knights, they have that chance Sunday night.
“This is the best last game I guess you could have,” said Max McCue, 21, who has played with the Knights for four seasons.
“Being in a cup final … if we can get a win on Sunday, that would be pretty special."
Michael Simpson and Kaleb Lawrence both joined the Knights this season after playing OHL hockey in other markets.
Simpson, 21, has had a decorated career.
Over the course of three seasons with London and Peterborough, the London native has won multiple awards: two J. Ross Robertson Cups, an OHL playoff MVP, both the eastern and western conference championships and shared a goals-against-average lead with teammate Owen Willmore this season.
The only thing missing is the Memorial Cup title.
“It's been a great career,” said Simpson. “To sum it all up into one game at the Memorial Cup finals and that's the way you can send it off would be pretty special."
Lawrence, the Knights’ other 21-year-old, came to the Forest City in a trade mid-way through this season after playing parts of four years with Owen Sound and Ottawa.
He is trying to avoid thinking about the fact he only has one last game before turning to professional hockey.
“I'm really focused on Sunday,” said Lawrence.
“We get the chance to play for the one of the greatest trophies in hockey. We're going to take full advantage of it and we're going to be ready to go."
The London Knights acquired Kaleb Lawrence in Jan. 2024 and he finished his OHL career by making it to the Memorial Cup (Brent Lale/CTV News London). All three of these players had unique experiences as the pandemic interrupted their time in junior hockey.
COVID-19 wiped out the playoffs in their rookie season in 2020 and cancelled the entire 2021 year.
“It kind of sucked,” said McCue.
“You didn't get to play any games or anything, but I was down in London, training with the Hunter’s and the working group there. I was still on the ice and still training doing everything I can to get better, but obviously it sucked not playing games."
While McCue is unclear whether the extra practice time helped or hindered his development, Simpson believes the technical development was helpful during the down year.
“Being able to work on some technical things and a little tweaks in my game, I thought would be tough to work throughout the year just because you're playing games and you don't want to change too much while you're playing,” said Simpson.
“When I switched my goalie coach to Matt Smith, we were able to focus really hard and work on some better details, just without the games. I don't think I would be where I am without that year off, just training."
Lawrence has earned an NHL contract despite only playing 149 games over the course of those four seasons.
“I missed my full third year to surgery,” said Lawrence. “I got a slow start to my OHL career but I couldn't be any more thankful with how it turned out, playing my last year in London and being at the Memorial Cup.”
Simpson took the long route to play for the team he grew up watching. Passed by the Knights and drafted by Peterborough in the 10th round, he eventually found his way home.
“I think being a young kid growing up, you just expect you are going to be a London Knight and I’m going to ride off in to the sunset,” said Simpson.
“It was nice to obviously come to the Knights as an over-ager and it's been nothing but fun this year. I can’t thank Dale and Mark (Hunter) and the staff enough for every opportunity they've given me throughout the entire season.”
To win the title, they are going to need a strong performance from hometown goaltender Simpson.
Saginaw was on a mission to get one last crack at the Knights, as they defeated Moose Jaw in Friday’s semi-final.
He has nearly won every major award, except a Memorial Cup. He just needs one more key win in his OHL career.
