LONDON, ONT. -- London musicians have stepped up to support those affected by the closure of one of London’s most well-known music venues.

Norma Jean’s closed their doors for good in January so the London music community came together and organized a benefit concert for former staff.

The event was organized by the Forest City London Music Awards and Allstage Music and was held at the Union Ten Distillery on Dundas Street Saturday.

Event organizer Jim McCormick says that he was blown away by the response of the community and had to narrow down the list of bands from 36 to 20.

“Whatever event that goes on in this city, London musicians will always step up to the plate and volunteer their time and their talent.”

Norma Jean’s closure was a shock, however they did fall victim to a pattern in local live music with venues closing across both Canada and the United States.

“It could always be better – we’re losing about a dozen, if not more, live music venues across North America,” says McCormick. “Losing Norma Jean’s was a huge blow. So hopefully patrons realize losing some place that’s iconic like Norma Jean’s, we have to go out and support live music and the venues.”