Beloved OPP K9 dog "Diesel" passes away
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 12:28PM EST
One of Middlesex County OPP's finest four-legged officers has passed away.
"Diesel" died Sunday from unforeseeable medical issues.
Diesel started his OPP K9 unit career in May of 2011.
He was eight and a half years old.
Diesel passed away at his home and by his partner's side.
"Diesel was a great partner, friend and representative of the OPP. He was always a hit at public displays and school presentations. Diesel located a lot of good and bad people, all this for a bowl of food and a scratch behind the ear," said Diesel's owner, Cst. Chris Halverson.