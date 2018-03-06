

CTV London





One of Middlesex County OPP's finest four-legged officers has passed away.

"Diesel" died Sunday from unforeseeable medical issues.

Diesel started his OPP K9 unit career in May of 2011.

He was eight and a half years old.

Diesel passed away at his home and by his partner's side.

"Diesel was a great partner, friend and representative of the OPP. He was always a hit at public displays and school presentations. Diesel located a lot of good and bad people, all this for a bowl of food and a scratch behind the ear," said Diesel's owner, Cst. Chris Halverson.