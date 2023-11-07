Beer vats on the move from Sarnia to London

Labatt Breweries is expecting a special delivery Tuesday — Four giant beer tanks will be making their way from Lambton County to London.

According to Sarnia police, the load will be on the move around 9 a.m. from Seaway/Harbour, eastbound Exmouth to Murphy, southbound to Confederation, eastbound to Mandaumin.

The heavy haul is expected to enter City of London between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. from Fanshawe Park Road and will be travelling east to Highbury Avenue to continue the route through Hamilton Road / Horton Road, Richmond Street and Grey Street.

People driving are advised to expect delays and use alternative routes when possible as this massive load, which measures 33.53 meters in length and 6.62 meters wide, will likely occupy two lanes of traffic while travelling at reduced speeds through these areas.

Police presence is expected while this beer tank delivery moves through London.