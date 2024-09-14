Beautiful conditions on tap to remind you why you'll miss summer weather

LONDON
London

    It's a beautiful day for just about anything! Summer is really reminding us why we’re going to miss the warm sunny days that are largely in our rearview mirror.

    This weekend, there’s no shortage of outdoor attractions for locals, not the least of which is the London Airshow, which is projected to go off without a hitch, as there isn’t a cloud to be found in the sky.

    The first chance we have of rain doesn’t roll through until Tuesday evening, so if you have any outdoor activities planned for the weekend, the odds are in your favour for the weather to be absolutely splendid.

    Here’s your London and area forecast

    Today: High 28 degrees, feeling like 32. UV index 6 or high.

    Tonight: Clear. Low 14 degrees.

    Sunday: Sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the morning. High 28 degrees feeling like 31 with humidity. UV index 6 or high.

    Monday: Sunny. High 27 degrees.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 degrees.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25 degrees. 

