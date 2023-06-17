Beachville, Ont. funnel cloud a confirmed tornado: Northern Tornadoes Project

A reported funnel cloud seen over Beachville earlier this week has been confirmed as an EF0 tornado, according to Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project.

Initial surveys deemed the Beachville funnel cloud did not manifest into a tornado, as a ground and drone survey conducted of the area did not locate any damage. Also compounding this was viewer footage and photos which showed an obscured view of the ground, therefore preventing confirmation of the funnel cloud touching ground.

However, the Northern Tornadoes Project later obtained viewer video that captured the funnel cloud and an unobstructed view of the ground, proving surface circulation “between trees when the tornado very briefly intensified, causing the funnel cloud to extend close to the surface.”

With this new information, the Northern Tornadoes Project has deemed the Beachville funnel cloud to be a confirmed tornado, and rated it as an EF0.

Because no damage indicators on the EF (Enhanced Fujita) scale were hit, the tornado was given a default rating of EF0.

The estimated track length, width and tornado motion remain unclear at this time, with a satellite imagery review currently pending.

A funnel cloud seen near Beachville, Ont. on June 13, 2023. (Source: Kennedy Kaufman)

A STORMY TUESDAY

Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning that night for the region of Oxford-Brant, including in Woodstock and Tillsonburg.

The wicked storms also sparked an EF0 tornado in Talbotville, Ont., located west of St. Thomas. In London-Middlesex, a severe thunderstorm warning had been issued, with powerful thunder, bolts of lightning and hail being observed.