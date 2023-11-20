'Be merry and shine bright': Lighting of the Lights to kick off holiday season

If you and the family are looking for something fun to do this Friday night and are eager to get into the holiday spirit, then the annual Lighting of the Lights event in Victoria Park might be just the thing.

According to the City of London, Lighting of the Lights will kick off this Friday in Victoria Park on Friday. The event will run from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., and features fun for the whole family.

Rick Kish and London Symphonia will take the stage for a sing-along from 5:45 p.m. to 6:05 p.m., followed by a performance from The Rockin’ Reindeer, featuring Doug and Bizz Varty from 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition, there will be a free 360 degree photo booth available during the event so family and friends can capture the perfect selfie.

An assortment of food trucks will also be at the event, including Rocky Mountain Pizza Plus, New Leaf Plant Based Foods and Donut Diva.

Then at 6:50 p.m., Victoria Park will be “transformed into a winter wonderland” with over 75,000 lights illuminating the park. The display will run from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. each night until the end of February.

The city hall observation deck will also be welcoming this public this holiday season during the following dates and times:

Friday, November 24 to Sunday, November 26 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Thursday, November 30 to Sunday, December 3 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Thursday, December 7 to Sunday, December 10 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Thursday, December 14 to Sunday, December 17 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Thursday, December 21 to Sunday, December 24 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Thursday, December 28 to Saturday, December 30 from 7 to 11 p.m.

For a list of all the City of London is offering this holiday season, including outdoor skating and the Holly Jolly Holiday Market, you can visit their website.