Assault near Western University now a homicide investigation, one person charged
A young man has died following a weekend assault near the campus of Western University.
Gabriel Niel, 18, of Simcoe was found in the area of Western Road and Sarnia Road around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Neil was found suffering from serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.
According to police Neil later died as a result of his injuries.
Following his death police launched a homicide invesitgation and made an arrest.
Aliyan Ahmed, 21, of London has been arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter.
More information on this case will be released as it becomes available.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Afghan families move through mountain pass into Pakistan on their journey to Canada
Canada’s immigration minister said the country has now helped more than 140 Afghans make their way overland to Pakistan, one of the few routes that is open to those who want to leave the country and have special Canadian VISAs.
Stress, staffing shortages brought on by COVID-19 causing nurses to leave the front lines
Many nurses report having left the profession after the stress of COVID-19 made their jobs more difficult and less safe, creating a shortage of health-care workers in certain regions and even forcing rural areas to temporarily close hospital units.
Toronto police poised to arrest anyone who obstructs e-runs at hospital protest, mayor says
Toronto Mayor John Tory is condemning any participation in a protest at hospital doors ahead of a planned anti-vax rally at Toronto General Hospital Monday, warning that police are prepared to arrest anyone who blocks ambulance access to the facility.
Erin O'Toole defends single-dosed candidate's visit to seniors' home
Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole is defending one of his candidates who visited a long-term care home, despite her only receiving one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Canada's fringe parties aim to 'stir the pot' this election
The five major political parties tend to get the spotlight in federal elections, but there are actually a total of 22 parties that will have candidates on ballots across Canada come election day.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Our grandchildren don't need more stuff. That's why we gift them RESPs instead.
On CTVNews.ca, chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid writes: We are the type of grandparents that want the world for our grandchildren. That doesn't mean they need more stuff. To us it means they need some form of a post-secondary education.
Leaders argue over how to pay for promises as voters head to advance polls
The fifth and final week of the federal election campaign kicked off with the Liberals and New Democrats each questioning whether their opponent's plan to pay for the billions of campaign spending promises was based in reality.
Britney Spears gets engaged with 'lioness' engraved ring
Britney Spears announced her engagement Sunday to her boyfriend Sam Asghari with an exuberant post displaying a diamond ring engraved with the word "lioness."
5 things to know for Monday, September 13, 2021
Canada has now fully vaccinated 77.76 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.
Kitchener
-
University of Guelph investigating large weekend parties on campus
The University of Guelph says it’s investigating large weekend parties on campus that resulted in damage to one of its student residences. The school also warns that there could be consequences for any student who was involved.
-
‘Significant’ rainfall expected in southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says rain is in the forecast for southwestern Ontario, with a ‘significant’ amount expected Sunday night and into Monday morning.
-
Guelph woman reunites with her cat after two months apart
Cathy Valeriote and her 6-year-old cat Selina are finally together again.
Windsor
-
WECDSB dismisses dozens of students because of COVID-19
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is again announcing the dismissal of dozens of students.
-
'It's what we do': Wheatley residents come out in droves to support explosion rebuild
A fundraiser fish fry event held Sunday had a line-up within minutes of getting underway.
-
No injuries reported following large barn fire near Blenheim, Ont.
An early morning fire has destroyed a barn near Blenheim, Ont.
Barrie
-
Family gathers to support Edwin Espinal ahead of trial
Family and friends of 42-year-old Edwin Espinal gathered today next to a Highway 92 sign in Springwater calling for his freedom in Honduras.
-
Annual Newmarket Art Walk provides needed venue for local artisans
Local artists in Newmarket have been converging throughout the city this weekend for the return of a popular event.
-
Apples are ready for picking at Barrie Hills Farms
Apple season has begun at Barrie Hill Farms.
Northern Ontario
-
Possible COVID-19 exposure on two different bus routes in the North Bay area
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is warning parents, students and bus drivers of possible COVID-19 exposure this past week.
-
Ontario family lawyer says custody issues could rise among unvaccinated parents
Ontario family lawyer Russell Alexander is warning parents who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine may be at risk of losing custody or access to their children.
-
Paramedics cycle Sudbury for good cause
Dozens of paramedics hopped on their bikes and took part in a 95-kilometre trek to not only raise awareness but funds for the Canadian Paramedic Memorial Foundation. They are one of the last services in the country without a national memorial for the fallen.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 13, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
-
'Almost soul-breaking': Healthcare workers react to planned protests at The Ottawa Hospital
After three waves of COVID-19, hospital workers say the number of patients isn’t the only contributor to a growing sense of burnout.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa down on Sunday; active cases up
Ottawa Public Health says another 61 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.
Toronto
-
Toronto police poised to arrest anyone who obstructs e-runs at hospital protest, mayor says
Toronto Mayor John Tory is condemning any participation in a protest at hospital doors ahead of a planned anti-vax rally at Toronto General Hospital Monday, warning that police are prepared to arrest anyone who blocks ambulance access to the facility.
-
Retired Toronto detective who cracked 'girl in the suitcase murder' reveals what led to arrest
The retired Toronto homicide detective who solved the horrific 'girl in the suitcase murder' says he's still haunted by the abuse that ultimately led to her death and maybe that of her younger brother.
-
'I just want the hate crimes to stop': Toronto remembers mosque volunteer fatally stabbed one year ago
On Sept. 12, 2020, a volunteer caretaker was helping monitor COVID-19 capacity at a Toronto-area mosque when he was approached by a man from behind and stabbed to death. A year later, members of the mosque and its community remembered Mohamed-Aslim Zafis for his kindness and generosity.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man shot in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
A man was shot Sunday evening in Ahuntsic-Cartierville, in what police are calling an attempted murder.
-
Three people injured after stabbing in Cote-des-Neiges-NDG
Two women and one man were injured by a sharp object in Cote-des-Neiges-NDG Sunday afternoon, on Goyer St. near Hudson Ave.
-
Quebec Liberal leader to be tested for COVID-19 after MNA tests positive
A Liberal MNA has tested positive for COVID-19, leading Quebec party leader Dominique Anglade to get tested as well.
Atlantic
-
Several P.E.I. schools to close after COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Charlottetown elementary school
In-person classes at several P.E.I. schools will be cancelled this week after health officials confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at an elementary school in Charlottetown.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for missing swimmer in Annapolis River
Police in Nova Scotia continue to search for a 25-year-old woman who went missing while swimming on the Annapolis River Saturday afternoon.
-
Thousands still without power in Newfoundland and Labrador after hurricane Larry
About 3,500 customers were still without power at midday Sunday as Newfoundland and Labrador continues the clean-up from Hurricane Larry.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating stabbing on Winnipeg bus
One person is in critical condition after being stabbed on a Winnipeg Transit bus.
-
Liberals look to hold St. Boniface-St. Vital as other parties push for votes
A traditionally Liberal seat in Winnipeg could be up for grabs this election.
-
NEW
NEW | Politicians issue warnings ahead of hospital protests expected across Canada
Some high-ranking Ontario politicians and prominent health-care organizations are issuing warnings ahead of a number of protests expected to take place at hospitals across Canada today.
Calgary
-
Calgary rally against vaccine mandates and public health restrictions attracts hundreds
About a thousand Calgarians gathered Sunday afternoon, surrounding Olympic Plaza and joining hands in a protest against the city’s vaccine mandate for its employees and provincial public health restrictions.
-
Youth taken to hospital following crash at Calgary bike track
A teen is in hospital after suffering injuries in a crash at a southeast Calgary park.
-
'Limited edition' Calgary Expo 2021 returns after pandemic break
The Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo wrapped up Sunday after three days of festivities.
Edmonton
-
Zero photo radar tickets issued in Edmonton construction zones this year
Roadway maintenance and construction season in Edmonton continues, yet, the city has issued zero photo radar speeding tickets within construction zones this year.
-
'He's an inspiration': Lamont Fire Department celebrates 70 years, honours firefighter
The Lamont Fire Department honoured its longest-serving member Sunday, as the service celebrated its 70-year anniversary.
-
Dancing for a good cause, Zumba takes over Churchill Square
Dancers gathered in Churchill Square Sunday to work up a sweat and raise money for the Alberta Cancer Foundation at the 10th anniversary of Zumbathon.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police officer shoots, kills 'armed man in crisis' in Saanich
A Victoria police officer shot and killed a man in Saanich on Sunday while assisting the Saanich Police Department on a call for a person in crisis.
-
Fairy Creek arrest total approaches 1,000 as police and protesters offer vastly different accounts of events
Mounties enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction against blockades set up to prevent old-growth logging on Vancouver Island arrested 20 people Friday night and seven more on Saturday.
-
B.C. groups concerned over lack of compromise in COVID-19 vaccine card plan
A group of British Columbia community organizations wants changes to the province's COVID-19 vaccine card, saying it fails to account for the needs of people who face legitimate barriers to getting a vaccine or proof of immunization.