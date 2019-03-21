

CTV London





A ground breaking study involving researchers at Schulich Medicine and Dentirsty and St. Joseph’s Health Care London may soon help to create more personalize treatments for patients with psychosis.

The project is in collaboration with five European Centres, with the Canadian portion being led by Dr. Lena Papaniyappan from Schulich and Robarts.

Papaniyappan and her team will be collecting brain scans from more than 60,000 patients in order to identify patterns that can act as markers for patients that may react to one treatment better than others.

The group is looking at a treatment called magnetic stimulation which is offered at St. Joseph’s Parkwood Institute for those with psychosis. Currently the treatment is only successful for about one third of patients.

The use of artificial intelligence will hopefully help identify markers in individuals’ brains that can predict the effectiveness of the treatment.

The project was recently awarded at $2.1 million grant from CIHR in collaboration with the EU consortium.