Arrest made in Sarnia stabbing incident

    A Sarnia man has been charged after members of the Sarnia Police Service Operations Division responded to an altercation at the River City Vineyard, located at 260 Mitton St. N.

    In the early morning hours on Saturday, police said they received information that an altercation had occurred between two adult men, resulting in the victim being stabbed multiple times.

    The victim, a 51-year-old Sarnia resident, was transported to hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

    The accused, a 24-year-old of Sarnia, was located at the scene and arrested. He has been charged with the following offences:

    • Assault with a weapon
    • Assault causing bodily harm
    • Failing to comply with a Probation Order

    The accused was held for bail and subsequently remanded into custody, until his next court appearance on March 27.

