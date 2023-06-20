Arpan Khanna elected MP in Oxford

Multiple byelections were held in across the country on Monday with the tightest race being in the stronghold of Oxford.

Arpan Khanna was elected as the riding's new member of Parliament with more than 43 per cent of votes tallied.

However, a stronger-than-usual Liberal vote emerged after controversy erupted when David MacKenzie, the riding's former Tory MP, announced he was backing the Liberal candidate, following his disapproval of the party's handling of Khanna, who he said parachuted into the community.

More details to follow.