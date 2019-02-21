Featured
Application filed for second pot shop in London
A list of applications for storefront cannabis stores is seen in London, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Adrienne South / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 12:36PM EST
There has been a second application for a storefront cannabis location in London, Ont. at 1025 Wellington Road in the city's south end.
The planned location is in the same shopping plaza as a south-end Beer Store, Chapters and Farm Boy, just north of White Oaks Mall.
An application for a shop at 666 Wonderland Road, at Oxford Street, had previously been received by the Alcohol & Gaming Commission of Ontario.
There were 25 license winners in the province's storefront cannabis lottery, all of which are expected to open their doors on April 1.
More to come.