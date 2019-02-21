

There has been a second application for a storefront cannabis location in London, Ont. at 1025 Wellington Road in the city's south end.

The planned location is in the same shopping plaza as a south-end Beer Store, Chapters and Farm Boy, just north of White Oaks Mall.

An application for a shop at 666 Wonderland Road, at Oxford Street, had previously been received by the Alcohol & Gaming Commission of Ontario.

There were 25 license winners in the province's storefront cannabis lottery, all of which are expected to open their doors on April 1.

