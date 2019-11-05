WINGHAM, Ont. -- A Huron County pet owner has a court date following an investigation by the local humane society.

The Humane Society of Kitchener-Waterloo& Stratford-Perth says they have charged a Huron County dog owner with permitting an animal to be in distress and failing to provide care to animals necessary for their general warfare following a three-month investigation.

They were first called to the woman’s home on Aug. 29 following a complaint about the health and living conditions a female dog and her puppies.

The humane society says they found the dogs to be in poor living conditions and ordered the owner to fix the problem.

She did, but was still charged. She faces a Nov. 19 court date.