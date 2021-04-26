LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged a 33-year-old man after he allegedly swung a hatchet during an incident Friday evening.

Police say around 7:45 p.m., the suspect entered a store in the Argyle Mall and placed a number of items into a basket.

About an hour later, the man tried to leave without paying for the items.

An employee approached the suspect and a fight ensued, with the accused pulling out a hatchet and swinging it, damaging some property. No one was hurt but damage is pegged at $1000.

The suspect fled on foot but was quickly tracked down by police.

The accused is charged with robbery, mischief under $5000 and fail to comply with a release order.

He will appear in court May 27.