All clear given after 'barricaded person ' in Lucknow
The all clear has been given after residents of a Lucknow, Ont. apartment building were evacuated Sunday afternoon due to a barricaded person incident.
Officers from the South Bruce and Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachments responded to a disturbance call around 12:15 p.m. at a Walter Street building.
Police say officers contained the subject’s home and evacuated nearby residents.
South Bruce OPP had temporarily closed Walter Street at Campbell Street and the accused is in custody facing criminal charges.
RCMP refused release of badge numbers, fearing convoy supporters would dox officers
Internal documents show the RCMP refused to release the badge numbers of officers who cleared 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from the Ambassador Bridge last winter, citing a risk of violence from their supporters.
Long COVID has led to greater use of strained hospitals, and it could get worse: study
The impact of long COVID-19 on already-strained hospital systems is significant, with patients who were adversely affected by the disease spending extended time in hospital and using emergency resources that are few and far between, according to a new study published Monday.
Business Council of Canada says Nexus closure 'deeply troubling' in letter to U.S.
The Business Council of Canada says it is concerned over the continued closure of the Nexus trusted-traveller program, which allows pre-screened travellers expedited processing when entering the United States and Canada.
Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv, struck by waves of drones
Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital as families were preparing to start their week early Monday, the blasts echoing across Kyiv, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying to shelters.
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
These services cost more in Canada than anywhere else in the world – here's why
As the cost of living rises in Canada, many are feeling financial strain. But data shows that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the costs of everyday products and services in Canada have been some of the most expensive in the world. Here's why.
Trump complains American Jews don't appreciate his moves on Israel, drawing criticism
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized American Jews for what he argued was their insufficient praise of his policies toward Israel, drawing criticism for playing into antisemitic tropes.
Hockey Canada passes first bylaw changes since Cromwell report
Hockey Canada has passed its first set of bylaw amendments aimed at rebuilding its board of directors after CEO Scott Smith and other members resigned on Tuesday.
Baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread
A bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has created a life-sized bread sculpture of 'Star Wars' character Han Solo as he appeared after being brozen in carbonite in 'The Empire Strikes Back.'
Kitchener
One dead, four injured in crash southwest of Guelph
OPP are investigating a serious crash, southwest of Guelph, that killed one person and left four others injured.
'It’s a vicious cycle:' Region of Waterloo paramedics in and out of code red over the weekend
Waterloo Region’s ambulances were in a “code red” situation once again on both Friday and Saturday evening – meaning there were no ambulances available to accept new calls.
Vigil held for former UW grad slain in Pakistan
An outpouring of grief and anger at a vigil held on Saturday at the University of Waterloo, as mourners gathered to honour an alumna allegedly killed by her husband in Pakistan.
Windsor
Detroit marathon welcomes back Canadians
Detroit Free Press Marathon officials were happy to welcome back all things Canada Sunday.
Zombies invade downtown Windsor for a cause
You may have seen something strange if you were near Jackson Park Saturday night.
South Windsor fire deemed deliberate, police launch arson investigation
Police are investigating an arson after finding a Molotov cocktail inside a South Windsor business following an overnight fire Sunday.
Barrie
Funeral plans finalized for fallen officers
Funeral arrangements for the two South Simcoe Police officers killed in the line of duty this week have been finalized.
-
Man suffers minor injuries following crash with GO train
A scary crash involving a vehicle and a GO train in Barrie resulted in only minor injuries.
Northern Ontario
North Bay council candidate not withdrawing nomination in wake of criminal charges; "I don’t believe in violence"
North Bay city council candidate Sheldon Forgette is not withdrawing his nomination for the upcoming election, despite currently facing multiple criminal charges.
-
Rower from northern Ontario has her sights set on becoming an Olympian
A woman from New Liskeard has been selected as an RBC Training Ground Top Athlete. Kristen Siermachesky will be competing next weekend in Ottawa and tells CTV News she wants one of the top 30 spots.
Ottawa
Ottawa municipal candidates decry political interference
In the ramp up to the final week of Ottawa’s municipal election race, some council candidates say they have had issues with campaign material being defaced, removed, or even stolen.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | Nokia to unveil plans to expand footprint in Ottawa
Federal and provincial officials are scheduled to attend Nokia's announcement to expand its footprint in Ottawa.
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know to attend Senators games this season
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know to attend Senators games at Canadian Tire Centre this season.
Toronto
Funeral date announced for two police officers killed in Innisfil
A joint funeral date for two members of South Simcoe Police Service killed last week in the line of duty has been announced.
-
When can you save money and avoid a procedure at the dentist?
Visits to the dentist are important for your oral health, but they can also be expensive.
-
OLG’s second highest Lotto Max draw in history just happened and most of the winners are in Ontario
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation history took place last night.
Montreal
Slain Granby girl's family is suing youth protection and school service centre
The Youth Protection Branch (DPJ) and the Centre de services scolaires (CSS) du Val-des-Cerfs are the target of a lawsuit for more than $3 million by the family of the Granby girl, several media outlets report.
-
Pre-Omicron COVID-19 infection greatly reduces hospitalization risk due to new variants: study
A Quebec study has found that people who have been infected with a pre-Omicron variant of COVID-19 are highly protected against hospitalizations caused by the Omicron variant. The combination with vaccination gives an even higher reduced risk of hospitalization.
-
Beets and cauliflower: Quebec's cannabis-infused vegetables are weak competition to black market, expert says
Cannabis became legal in Canada four years ago, and while Quebec was slow to introduce edibles, a new selection of ready-to-eat pot-infused foods are now available. The SQDC’s edible cannabis catalogue includes items like dried beets, cauliflower and figs – a notable departure from what consumers might expect to see at their local dispensary.
Atlantic
Cape Breton police arrest suspect after shooting on Rotary Drive in Sydney
Cape Breton Regional Police has arrested a suspect following a shooting in Sydney.
-
‘It was pretty scary’: Halifax man describes incident involving police and pickup truck
A police chase that led officers down a quiet dead-end street in Halifax on Sunday has left some residents shaken.
-
Const. Heidi Stevenson’s name added to monument for fallen officers
Hundreds gathered at Grand Parade Square in Halifax for the 40th annual Nova Scotia Fallen Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on Sunday.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg police respond to four stabbings within 24 hours
The Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit has its hands full after four separate stabbing incidents over the weekend.
-
Candidates looking to grab St. Vital council seat from long-time incumbent
With less than two weeks until Winnipeg's municipal election, two candidates in the St. Vital ward are looking to steal the seat from the well-known incumbent.
-
Postering protest calls on MPs to bring in regularization
Staff at the constituency office of Member of Parliament (MP) Dan Vandal are in for a surprise Monday when they come in to work to find its windows covered with posters.
Calgary
Alberta premier under fire for 'misinformed' comments on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Alberta's premier is coming under fire for comments she made online about Russia's invasion of Ukraine a few months before getting the province's top job.
-
2 local arenas renamed after Calgary hockey builders
The city has renamed two arenas after a pair of Calgary minor hockey league builders.
-
Calgary's Trevor Hofbauer captures third Canadian marathon title at Toronto, ahead of Calgary's Rory Linkletter
Trevor Hofbauer flashed three fingers and a wide smile as he crossed the finish line on Sunday.
Edmonton
Fire rips through townhouses in Fort Saskatchewan
Fire tore through townhouses in Fort Saskatchewan early Sunday morning in the Woodsmere Close area.
-
-
Suspicious package reported at west Edmonton gas station
Emergency crews were called to a gas station in west Edmonton Sunday night to probe a suspicious package.
Vancouver
B.C. municipal election 2022: Changing leadership is much easier than changing direction
With dozens of incumbent mayors losing their bid to hold on to their jobs, most notably in British Columbia’s largest cities, voters were clearly hungry for change at their city halls.
-
Outgoing mayor's city-owned SUV returned with 'significant' damage, Surrey councillor says
After losing his bid for re-election, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum dropped off his badly damaged, city-owned vehicle at the public works yard, according to one city councillor.
-
Surrey police transition can't be stopped by city alone, board says
The chief of the Surrey Police Service and the board's executive director are both saying Mayor-elect Brenda Locke won’t be able to deliver on her promise to keep the RCMP in the city.