Advice on how to dress on the first day from the director of education

London, Ont. -

Students and teachers always worry about what to wear on the first day of school so Vince Romeo, the Director of Education for the London District Catholic School Board thought he’d have some fun and help out.

Romeo posted a video on Tik Tok, hoping to reach students on social media.

“The video is all in the spirit of hope and optimism as we start the school year,” says Romeo. “Students can relate to social media so we thought we’d have some fun.”