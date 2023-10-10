London

    • Adelaide Street death called 'non-suspicious'

    London Police Service Detectives flanked a forensic photographer at 11 Adelaide St. S. in London, Ont. on Oct. 7, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) London Police Service Detectives flanked a forensic photographer at 11 Adelaide St. S. in London, Ont. on Oct. 7, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

    A death previously under investigation on Adelaide Street has now been called "non-suspicious" by London police.

    As previously reported, first responders arrived at 11 Adelaide St. S. Saturday morning after reports of a person with no vital signs.

    According to London police, one person was taken to hospital and later died.

    London police officers were guarding the scene Saturday afternoon, while a pair of detectives wearing coverings on their feet were going in and out of the home.

