London

    No threat to public safety following Adelaide Street death investigation

    A London Police Service Forensic Photographer captured images of the scene at 11 Adelaide St. S. in London, Ont. on Oct. 7, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) A London Police Service Forensic Photographer captured images of the scene at 11 Adelaide St. S. in London, Ont. on Oct. 7, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

    The London Police Service has confirmed a death on Adelaide Street is under investigation by the Major Crimes Unit.

    First responders arrived at 11 Adelaide St. S. Saturday morning after reports of a person with no vital signs.

    Two people were transported to hospital, and police were seen guarding the scene.

    Police said there is no threat to public safety and the investigation is ongoing.

    No further details are known at this time.

