Accused in terrorism truck attack on London, Ont. family suffered 'brief psychotic episodes,' forensic psychiatrist says

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is on trial for four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder for the June 6, 2021 attack on the Afzaal family in London, Ont.

Grandmother Talat, her son Salman, his wife Madiha and their teenage daughter Yumnah all died. Their nine-year-old son suffered serious but survivable injuries.

Veltman has admitted at trial he drove his pickup truck into the family while they waited to cross the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.

Through his lawyers, Veltman has also pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Wednesday morning, Dr. Julian Gojer returned to testify, after starting his qualifications on Tuesday afternoon.

Gojer is being called by defence lawyer Christopher Hicks who asked on Wednesday, "Who hired you to testify in this matter?"

"You did,” Gojer responded. “But even though you retained me my obligation is to the courts to be impartial, unbiased and fair to tell the truth."

Gojer told the jury he interviewed Veltman on several occasions, including while he was incarcerated in Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, the Southwest Detention Centre, and during a two-week stay at Royal Hospital in Ottawa.

"In the time that I interviewed Mr. Veltman I did not see him as psychotic," Gojer testified. “He had brief psychotic episodes in the past."

Gojer also told the jury he had a social worker and two psychologists also interview Veltman in addition to an MRI on Veltman’s brain, which came back normal.

Gojer also told the jury about the term "complex trauma," which he said is a lesser form of post traumatic stress disorder. He didn’t, however, indicate if Veltman suffers from either mental illnesses.

Gojer’s evidence is expected to resume Thursday.