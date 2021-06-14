LONDON, ONT. -- The man accused of intentionally driving into a Muslim family in London, Ont. killing four and injuring a child, will make his second court appearance Monday morning.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, is facing four counts of first degree-murder and one count of attempted murder in relation to the alleged vehicle attack.

The appearance Monday will be his second following a brief appearance Thursday.

The case was put over in order for Veltman to apply for legal aid and obtain counsel.

He is expected to appear in a London, Ont. courtroom sometime around 9:15 am.

On Thursday the courtroom was closed to the public and a publication ban was placed on the proceedings.

The deceased have been identified as 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal.

The four family members were laid to rest over the weekend, meanwhile the couple’s nine-year-old son Fayez has been recovering in hospital from serious injuries sustained in the attack.

Police have alleged that the attack on the evening of June 5, was a planned and premeditated act against Muslims.

The family had been out for an evening walk along Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road when they were hit by a driver in a black pickup.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The London Muslim Mosque, which the family belonged to, has called for a national summit on Islamophobia between all levels of government.

A vigil for the family saw thousands of Londoners pour out to show support to the Muslim community.

CTV News will be following Monday’s court proceedings and will provide updates as they become available.