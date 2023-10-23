A t-shirt takes center stage as trial for three people accused of killing Scotty Pate resumes

The family of Scotty Pate was back inside a London, Ont. courtroom Monday, as the second week of the trial for the three people accused with manslaughter in his shooting death began.

The father of three died in hospital after he was shot on Ashland Avenue, south of Dundas Street, Oct. 7, 2020.

Days after his death, Denny Doucet, 40, Nicole Moyer, 35, of London, and Jason Sylvestre, 36, of Windsor, were all charged with manslaughter in connection with Pate's death.

All three were released on bail.

Day six of the trial Monday began with one of the accused, Jason Sylvestre, trying on a t-shirt.

Justice Moore granted permission and said it would be used as an experiment, and noted it is unknown what Sylvestre’s weight or body shape was at the time of the incident three years ago.

Once Sylvestre had the shirt on, his lawyer Mr. Russon said, “We can all agree it's a bit snug?"

The t-shirt in question was recovered by police behind a tire shop on Dundas Street, next to a dumpster, wrapped around a handgun.

The court also heard from forensic pathologist Dr. Rebekah Jacques who testified that pate died from a gunshot wound to the back of his head, likely at close range.

Jacques was cross examined about where Pate was in proximity to the shooter and the direction of the bullet. She responded, "It can be in a variety of positions.”

A central witness in the trial, Chris McNeil, died last November. However, his testimony during the preliminary trial began playing in court on Monday.

McNeil testified that he was in contact with two of the accused on the night of the shooting.

The trial will continue Tuesday with more of the audio and video recordings from McNeil’s testimony.

In the agreed statement of facts, the Crown said Pate suffered a gunshot wound on Oct. 7, 2020, and died as a result. His body was left on the side of the road after he was shot inside a vehicle.

During the first week of trial, the court reviewed picture of the scene where Pate's body was found, video surveillance from a nearby bar that captured Pate's final hours before he died, and photos of a burned out vehicle.

Last week, speaking outside the London, courtroom, Pate’s aunt, Ronnette Moxley-Lee said, “The things we've heard, the things we're now seeing, I still at the end of the day, it could have went another route, it didn't have to end somebody’s life.”