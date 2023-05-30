A sweet success: 11-year-old boy’s cotton candy business takes off in Grand Bend, Ont.

Fin Pearson-Ross is becoming known for his cotton candy business along the Grand Bend strip, and the 11-year-old entrepreneur shows no signs of slowing down.

In an interview with CTV News Channel, Fin, joined alongside his mom Kendra, explained that his business “Fin’s Spins” first began as a school project — but during last summer, the idea flourished into an actual business.

Fin said he has always wanted to be a businessperson, and at his business multiple flavours of cotton candy are for sale, including the classic original.

This summer new flavours will be introduced, including cherry-lime, summer passion and birthday cake.

Fin hopes the expansion will one day help pay for his education and a car.

Although inflation has recently forced Fin to increase the price of a cotton candy stick, he’s proud to have already paid his family back for the cost of the $1,000 machine.

“It took me two weeks to pay it back,” Fin explained. “I was charging three bucks, but cause of inflation I was charging a little bit more.”

11-year-old Fin Pearson-Ross of Grand Bend, Ont. has found sweet success with his cotton candy business 'Fin's Spins.' (CTV News Channel)