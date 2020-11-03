LONDON, ONT. -- Grab the golf clubs, warm temperatures are making a comeback. A major pattern shift gets underway Tuesday and temperatures are set to rebound.

After the first snowfall of the season in some areas of Southern Ontario on Sunday, a big shift is coming.

Temperatures are forecast to climb well above normal, with most of Ontario remaining dry with sunshine to a mix of sun and cloud right through the weekend.

The trough that brought the cold air and record cold on Oct. 31, will exit stage right, moving toward the mid-Atlantic through Saturday. High pressure centred over the southeastern Unites States will start to ridge into the area Tuesday night.

The upper-level ridge will be in place right through the weekend, bringing November warmth and great weather to get outside and enjoy.

Daytime highs this week and into the weekend will be closer to late September, early October normals. The temperatures are set to jump into the mid to upper teens under sun-filled skies. The warmest days of the period will be Sunday and Monday when the daytime high will soar close to 20C.

The record high in London on Sunday, Nov. 8 is 22.2C, set back in 1945, the forecast high is 18C.

Nov. 1, 2016 was the last time we saw warmth in November. The high reached 20C at the start of the month. The last time we saw a warm stretch was back in 2015.

The remarkable stretch of warmth will end with rainfall and the passage of a cold front late Tuesday into early Wednesday.