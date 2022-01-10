A new normal for post-secondary learning as Fanshawe and Western students resume studies

Many college and university students have come to terms with the notion that their post-secondary education will be anything but conventional during the pandemic.

In fact, after two and a half years of living through COVID-19, some say they’ve become used to it.

“So any of the theory classes are conducted online via Zoom and then our lab portion classes are done in person here on campus,” said Fanshawe College Electrical Apprenticeship student Josh Scott, who added that he’s become accustomed to making adjustments.

Fanshawe College and Western University students returned to blended, in-person and online classes Monday amid continued anxieties over the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Scott said the blended delivery model may not be exactly what he had in mind when he signed up, but he has no reservations with how it’s going so far.

“They’ve got us broken up, so they’ve taken our program and broken us up into three smaller groups so it’s easier to maintain social distancing. Of course we’re all remaining masked up the whole time. They’ve got plastic barriers set up. I mean, for the most part I’d say we feel pretty safe,” he said. Fanshawe has moved to limited capacity or online only for the winter term.

Fanshawe Vice President of Student Services, Michelle Beaudoin said about 40 per cent of the classes are using the blended model. She said they’re trying to make everyone feel as safe as possible.

“We do have staff, faculty, students who do have some anxiety about the in-person delivery, and yet we’ve got others who are dying to get on campus and want to be in person,” she said. “So that’s why we’ve tried to create a blend that’s going to work from the health and safety perspective, and will also meet the needs that students have.”

Beaudoin said Fanshawe is hoping to re-open more services to students by next month, pending the lifting of restrictions. Western University student Marley Halsall speaks with CTV News, Jan. 10, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV News)At Western University, the campus looks like a ghost town of sorts with so many students studying remotely. Most of the classes are online until at least the end of January.

Physiotherapy student Marley Halsall tells CTV News she understands why the safeguards have been put in place, but she hopes it doesn’t go on any longer than it has to.

“Lectures are online but we have labs in person. It’s definitely difficult learning online because you don’t have the one-on-one interaction and sometimes you’re not able to ask questions as much with the professors, but the in-person activities has really helped.”

Western has said that students will be notified this week if virtual classes are extended beyond Jan. 31.