'A much better situation': London mayor says new provincial cash will ease pandemic shortfall
LONDON, ONT. -- London Mayor Ed Holder gave a 'shout-out' to a higher level of government Thursday.
Holder says $500-million in relief announced by the province will help municipalities ease pandemic shortfalls.
“It put us in a much better situation to handle the economic challenges of 2021.”
London will see $11.7 million of the funding.
Holder says the money will help fund transit and other under-utilized services during the pandemic.
“This should go along way in satisfying most of our needs going forward. We are the front-line and the bottom line when it comes to supporting the needs of our communities.”
Estimates suggest London could be short $20 million from COVID-19 related revenue loss in 2021.
The city’s treasurer expects to update the estimate later this spring.
OTHER ARES RECEIVING FUNDING :
- Town of Aylmer - $117,981
- Municipality of Bayham - $104,962
- Municipality of Central Elgin - $220,509
- Municipality of Dutton Dunwich - $65,110
- County of Elgin - $544, 266
- Township of Malahide $124,818
- County of Middlesex- $760,371
- City of St. Thomas- $1,141,947
- Municipality of Thames Centre - $201,656
- Municipality of West Elgin - $115,045