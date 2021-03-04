LONDON, ONT. -- London Mayor Ed Holder gave a 'shout-out' to a higher level of government Thursday.

Holder says $500-million in relief announced by the province will help municipalities ease pandemic shortfalls.

“It put us in a much better situation to handle the economic challenges of 2021.”

London will see $11.7 million of the funding.

Holder says the money will help fund transit and other under-utilized services during the pandemic.

“This should go along way in satisfying most of our needs going forward. We are the front-line and the bottom line when it comes to supporting the needs of our communities.”

Estimates suggest London could be short $20 million from COVID-19 related revenue loss in 2021.

The city’s treasurer expects to update the estimate later this spring.

OTHER ARES RECEIVING FUNDING :