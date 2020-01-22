ST. THOMAS, ONT. -- Toronto Blue Jays’ catcher Reese McGuire was in St. Thomas Wednesday joining a lucky group of 25 kids for a hitting clinic at the Power Alley on Talbot Street.

A lottery was put together by Power Alley, and 75 kids entered the draw. But only one third of them were picked to participate in a meet and greet with the baseball pro, and to get the chance for some tips.

“Being around baseball is obviously my passion, and so to be able to give back to the communities where I live, as well as places like this, St. Thomas, it’s nice to be around kids that like to enjoy the game,” says McGuire.

The event is a part of the 42nd Annual Sports Spectacular that will be held in St. Thomas on Thursday.

All proceeds from the clinic will go to support Special Olympics Canada in concert with the Sports Spectacular.