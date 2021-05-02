LONDON, ONT. -- In what is being dubbed as a 'last chance effort', those opposed to development of an area of London known for its nature, has turned to children.

Just across from the main trail entrance to Meadowlily Woods, a group has set up a children's art display to challenge a housing development.

"Saving areas is about our future. Our children's future. It's not so much about us, and there is less and less of pockets of natural areas in the city," says Bruce Richardson who resides on the rural property across from Meadowlily.

In order to protest a city hall decision two weeks ago, Richardson who is with Friends of Meadowlily Woods asked children to draw pictures demonstrating how important the environmentally significant area means to them.

Richardson is hopeful that the artwork will go to City Hall over the next few weeks.