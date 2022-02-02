$65K in drugs, cash seized in Owen Sound, Ont.

Owen Sound police have seized nearly $65,000 in drugs and cash after searches of multiple homes and vehicles in the city.

Officials say a trafficking investigation concluded on Tuesday with the arrest of a 45-year-old Owen Sound man during a traffic stop in the 1100 Block of 3rd Avenue East. That was followed by searchs of two homes and four vehicles.

Officers seized a total of $64,975 in drugs and cash including:

127 grams of fentanyl

33 grams of methamphetamine

cocaine, heroin and oxycodone pills

$7,000 in cash

conducted energy weapon

Police say the amount of fentanyl seized represents over 1,200 potentially lethal doses of the drug.

As with the rest of the province, Owen Sound saw an increase in suspected overdose fatalities in 2021, with 14 deaths. The largest contributor to opioid-related deaths continues to be fentanyl, police say.

The accused, who police say was previously arrested in July 2020 and charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, is now facing a number of other counts.

They include possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and oxycodone pills, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and several counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a court appearance on Friday.