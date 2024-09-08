LONDON
London

    • $61,000 raised for Parkinson’s at local charity walk

    Share

    The annual London and District Walk for Parkinson’s brought in $61,000 on Saturday, supporting those in the community with the disease.

    The event took place at Springbank Gardens.

    “This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Kyle Campbell, event and volunteer coordinator with the Parkinson Society Southwestern Ontario.

    “We have 14 walks happening across the province. Last year we raised just about $545,000, which is record breaking. It’s the first time we’ve tipped over half a million.”

    Campbell said all the funds raised stay local in Southwestern Ontario. It goes to provide counselling services, support group programs and more.

    “We also have a number of fun programs, so a choir for those with Parkinson’s, dance classes, some boxing classes,” he said. “Everything goes right back to our clients and those who need support.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The controversial plan to turn a desert green

    Ties van der Hoeven's ambitions are nothing if not grand. The Dutch engineer wants to transform a huge stretch of inhospitable desert into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News