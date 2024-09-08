$61,000 raised for Parkinson’s at local charity walk

The annual London and District Walk for Parkinson’s brought in $61,000 on Saturday, supporting those in the community with the disease.

The event took place at Springbank Gardens.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Kyle Campbell, event and volunteer coordinator with the Parkinson Society Southwestern Ontario.

“We have 14 walks happening across the province. Last year we raised just about $545,000, which is record breaking. It’s the first time we’ve tipped over half a million.”

Campbell said all the funds raised stay local in Southwestern Ontario. It goes to provide counselling services, support group programs and more.

“We also have a number of fun programs, so a choir for those with Parkinson’s, dance classes, some boxing classes,” he said. “Everything goes right back to our clients and those who need support.”