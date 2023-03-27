$50,000 fire caused by e-bike battery

Damage is estimated at $50,000 after a residential fire in London on Sunday.

Crews were called to the scene on Ridout Street early Sunday morning that temporarily displaced several people from their units.

According to London fire, the cause has been determined as coming from a battery pack for an E-Bike.

At the time of the incident, fire crews said two dogs were rescued by firefighters, and one person was assessed on the scene by paramedics

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office was called in for consultation.