$32M in illegal cannabis seized in southwestern Ontario, 21 charged in joint bust

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

Ontario Provincial Police and the London Police Service say a criminal organization selling illegal cannabis around the world has been dismantled.

Investigators say they became aware of "large-scale distribution of illegal cannabis and cannabis derivatives" and cocaine trafficking in the London, Ont. area.

According to police, the organization was operating an illegal cannabis website with delivery to London, Kitchener, Hamilton and Toronto, and was involved in exporting across Canada and to Europe and South America.

OPP Deputy Commissioner Chuck Cox said in a statement, "The illegal cannabis trade continues to be dominated by organized crime. The legalization of cannabis has not removed the involvement of these organized crime groups as it remains to be a lucrative commodity and is often used to fund other criminal activities."

On Nov. 3, 15 search warrants were executed in six southern Ontario municipalities with the assistance of local law enforcement.

Among the items seized by police were:

495 kilograms of illegal cannabis resin/oil;

7,166 kilograms of illegal cannabis bud;

approximately 10,000 packages of illegal cannabis edibles;

2,773 kilograms of illegal cannabis shake;

185 kilograms of illegal cannabis shatter;

15,343 illegal cannabis plants;

65 kilograms of psilocybin;

124 grams of cocaine;

oxycodone and hydromorphone pills;

grow equipment valued at more than $653,000;

six firearms and ammunition;

more than $53,000 cash

six vehicles as offence-related property, with a combined value of approximately $163,000.

In addition, police say two dangerous cannabis extraction labs -- in Brampton and Middlesex County, near London -- have been dismantled.

Project Gainsborough began in June 2020 and has now resulted in 118 charges against 21 people who police say are all members or associates of a criminal organization. A full list of charges is available here.