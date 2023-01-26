$244,000 drug bust in London

London police have made a significant drug bust in the city.

On Wednesday, officers with the Guns and Gangs section, Emergency Response, Canine Units and OPP used warrants to enter five homes and three vehicles.

According to police, the homes were on Meadowgate Boulevard, Lysanda Court, Elliott Street, Glenroy Road, and Kent Street.

The following items were seized:

2,421 grams of suspected cocaine, value: $242,000

28 grams of suspected MDMA, value: $400

314 TEC pills, value: $1,570

Approximately $60,000 in cash

6 digital scales

The total street value of drugs seized was $244,370

Four people ranging in age from 27 to 31 years old, all from London, are facing charges of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Two of the people have also each been charged with one additional count of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.