24-hour-a-day construction work extended at Fanshawe Park Road and Richmond Street intersection

Beginning Monday, 24-hour-a-day work will resume at the Fanshawe Park Road and Richmond Street intersection (weather permitting) to complete work on the new watermain on the west side of Richmond Street.

Work is expected to go until approximately Friday, Oct. 13.

Construction activities will return to regular daytime operations following this work.

“Overnight construction operations are necessary to complete this work more efficiently and to minimize traffic impacts during the day,” a statement from the City of London read.

Lane restrictions along Fanshawe Park Road may be requiredduring this work, however the road will remain open in both directions.

Drivers should expect delays.

Sidewalk access will continue to be maintained on at least one side of the road, and some bike lane closures and restrictions may be required.

(Source: City of London)