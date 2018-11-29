

CTV London





A head-on crash has claimed the life of a 20 year old man after his sedan collided with a pickup truck on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on Wellington Road 8 in Mapleton Township, near Drayton, at 4:30 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the deceased as Lukas Popovic of Moorefield. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, a 35-year-old local man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no passengers travelling in either vehicle.

Although it is early in their investigation, police say they do not believe that alcohol, drugs, road conditions or lighting was a factor.

The road was closed for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.