20-year-old driver caught travelling more than double the speed limit: OPP
A 20-year-old driver from London, Ont. is temporarily without a licence after OPP stopped them for allegedly driving 145 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Tuesday night.
According to a tweet from West Region OPP, on Tuesday police stopped a 20-year-old driver from London in Middlesex County for stunt driving.
Police said they were clocked in at 145 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
As a result, the driver had their rental car towed and their licence suspended.
OPP once again remind drivers to “slow down.”
'It was a nightmare': 2 children dead, driver arrested after city bus crashes into Laval daycare
A man has been arrested and two children are dead after a driver crashed a city bus into a daycare in Laval, Que. Wednesday morning. The deadly crash sent multiple children to area hospitals and parents scrambling to find their kids shortly after they dropped them off for the day at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, north of Montreal.
'There are no words': Laval daycare bus crash prompts outpouring of condolences on Parliament Hill
Condolences are pouring in on Parliament Hill after a Laval, Que., city bus crashed into a daycare on Wednesday morning, with federal politicians of all stripes expressing their sympathies with the families affected and gratitude to the first responders.
Netflix Canada begins password sharing crackdown
Netflix Canada is rolling out its long-anticipated plans to crack down on password sharing, saying it will begin notifying Canadian users today by email about limitations.
Bank of Canada releases details on interest rate decision for the first time
The Bank of Canada released a summary of its Governing Council meetings on Wednesday, providing the public and financial institutions with more insight into the central bank’s decision to raise its key interest rate on Jan. 25.
Health-care workers have new hand-washing guidelines. Here's how you can apply them
The way respiratory viruses have circulated this fall and winter, most Canadians could probably benefit from a hand-hygiene refresher. Here are the latest hand-washing best practices to apply in your daily life.
Labour shortages could push up wages, 'reignite inflation' in long run, report warns
Protracted labour shortages in Canada could fuel more rapid wage growth and inflation over time, potentially prompting the need for higher interest rates long-term, a new RBC Economics report released Wednesday said.
Awkward moment or conscious message? Political experts weigh in on Danielle Smith-Justin Trudeau handshake
An 'awkward' attempt at a handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and the prime minister Tuesday is another example of leaders from the western province hesitating before shaking Justin Trudeau's hand, say political experts.
Killer whale mothers take care of their sons much longer than their daughters. This could be why
The sacrifices female killer whales make for their sons well after they are weaned is negatively affecting their reproductive health, according to new scientific research.
Turkiye, Syria quake death toll nears 12,000
With hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkiye and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the world's deadliest earthquake in more than a decade. The confirmed death toll approached 12,000.
Community honours Karen Cunningham with a memorial as Woodstock police investigate her 'suspicious' death
A memorial has been set up in the area where 30-year-old Karen Cunningham’s body was found, as police in Woodstock continue to investigate her death as “suspicious” in nature.
Suspect in Conestoga Mall robbery found dead in Toronto
Waterloo regional police say one of the suspects in an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall last week has been located dead.
Nine people injured in Perth County crash
Nine people have been injured after a two-vehicle collision in Perth County.
City warns of increased risk of flooding due to possible heavy rainfall
City of Windsor officials are reminding residents that taking action at home can significantly reduce the risk of basement flooding in the community.
Amherstburg man dies in crash involving transit bus in Florida
A 77-year-old Amherstburg man has died after a crash involving a transit bus in Fort Myers, Fla., according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Safe removed during Chatham Tim Hortons break-in
Chatham-Kent police are looking for three suspects after a break-in at a Tim Hortons in the city.
Barrie man's truck stolen from driveway with father's ashes inside
Police are investigating a report of a stolen RAM truck in Barrie containing the ashes of a family member who had recently passed away.
Repeat offender charged with child porn possession, Barrie police say
A Barrie man faces child pornography charges for the second time in less than six years.
Couple faces multiple charges in connection to Wasaga Beach business break-ins
Provincial police arrested two people in connection with break-ins at a business in Wasaga Beach.
Here are the prize winners in the Ultimate Dream Home draw
The wait is over for ticketholders in the latest Canadian Hard of Hearing Association's Ultimate Dream Home Draw as Pure Country Sudbury morning show hosts pulled the names of the prize winners Wednesday afternoon.
North Bay police warn of bear sighting near school
Spring is more than five weeks away, but some bears are already coming out of hibernation after one was spotted near a North Bay high school.
-
Lack of communication defined city of Ottawa's response to 'Freedom Convoy', audit finds
An audit of the city of Ottawa's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration has found that the city was not adequately prepared to respond to the major protest, largely because of a lack of communication.
-
Ottawa physiotherapist, 35, identified as victim of suspicious death
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in the city's east end.
Ontario lawyer facing discipline after filing $229-million lawsuit against sugar baby he was 'obsessed' with
An Ontario lawyer who filed a $229-million lawsuit against his former “sugar baby” for alleged fraud had his case dismissed after the court found he'd become "obsessed" with the young woman when she attempted to end their arrangement.
-
BREAKING | New details revealed about death of married couple in Bowmanville
The man and pregnant woman found dead in a Bowmanville, Ont. home last weekend were married, police say.
-
A Toronto father was working Saturday afternoon when he got a notification from an app connected to his home security system. And what he saw on his phone was every parent's worst nightmare.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: This is why the federal health-care proposal is so disappointing
Justin Trudeau has thrown in the towel in the fight to maintain the federal role as gatekeeper of a public, universal, accessible and fair health-care system in Canada, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'That could have tragic consequences for folks on the lower rungs of the social and economic ladder.'
Texas low will bring mix of rain and snow to Maritimes Thursday and Friday
A Texas low will bring a mix of precipitation into the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday morning.
Patients involved in N.S. mass shooting among those caught up in major privacy breach
Nova Scotia Health is under the microscope after eight employees were found snooping into medical records. The privacy breaches involve the electronic health records of people associated with the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, among others.
-
Health-care care package: Maritime provinces still digesting details of Ottawa's funding announcement
The number-crunching continues a day after the premiers sat-down with the prime minister to talk about health-care funding.
NEW | Property tax and fee increases part of Winnipeg's proposed budget for 2023
For the first time with Mayor Scott Gillingham at the helm of Winnipeg City Hall, a new proposed budget has been tabled for 2023.
-
Federal money put up for study of Manitoba landfill search for women's remains
The federal government is putting up $500,000 for a feasibility study into a potential search for the remains of two Indigenous women at a Winnipeg-area landfill.
-
Winnipeg man charged following spree of robberies, break-ins since November: police
A 32-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection with more than two dozen robberies and break-ins in parts of the city since November.
Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest neighbourhood of Highwood
The Calgary Police Service asked residents of a northwest neighbourhood to shelter in their homes as officers responded to a situation Wednesday morning involving a firearm.
-
Alberta announces grant expansion to help low-income nursing students
The provincial government has announced $8.5-million in funding to assist low-income nursing students.
-
The F Word tackles the final frontier: being fat
Space might be the final frontier if you're Jeff Bezos and the rest of those billionaire bros, but down here on earth, the final frontier is being fat.
'Callous,' Alberta SPCA calls abandoning of kittens in St. Albert ditch
Animal welfare advocates are urging pet owners to spay and neuter their pets after two kittens were found abandoned in a child's backpack in the St. Albert area last week.
-
Teen son, ex-husband testify at trial of Alberta soldier accused of trying to kill kids in house fire
A Canadian soldier accused of trying to kill her children by setting fire to her CFB Edmonton home in 2015 was back in court Wednesday.
-
Alberta NDP pledges to 'urgently' build new hospital in south Edmonton
Edmonton desperately needs more health-care beds, Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley said Wednesday while promising to spend at least $1.8 billion to build a new hospital in south Edmonton if she becomes premier again.
Construction begins soon on Vancouver's Granville Bridge upgrade. Here's what to expect.
Crews are scheduled to begin upgrade work on Vancouver's Granville Bridge next week, but officials are promising the impacts on traffic will be minimal.
-
B.C. labour outlook forecasts 1M job openings over next decade
The latest B.C. Labour Market Outlook forecasts employment in the province will reach 3.1 million jobs by 2032 – half a million more than there were last year.
-
Vehicle fire in Burnaby under investigation: RCMP
Police are investigating after a burnt out vehicle was discovered in Burnaby Tuesday night.