2 kids among injured after classic truck crashes in London, Ont.

Paramedics confirm three people, including two children, suffered injuries following a late Saturday afternoon crash in London.

Around 4 p.m., emergency crews were called to Springbank Drive, just west of Wonderland Road.

There they aided three people who had been inside a 1940s-era pick-up truck.

For a reason yet to be determined, it lost control and ended up striking trees along the side of the road.

It is believed no other vehicles were involved.

An EMS commander told CTV News London the three people taken to the hospital sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Springbank Drive between Wonderland Road and Westmount Drive remains blocked by the London Police Service as an investigation continues.