2 dogs rescued from London house fire
Two dogs have been rescued from a house fire on Elgin Street near Hamilton Road.
London fire crews were called to the scene around 4 p.m. on Monday and found live fire in the attic.
The initial damage estimate is $100,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis set to hold public mass, visit Alberta pilgrimage site on Day 3 of visit
Tens of thousands of people are expected to fill Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday to take part in a public mass with Pope Francis. The pontiff is set to address Indigenous groups, residential and day school survivors, elders, knowledge keepers and Catholics.
Reconciliation 'a grace that must be sought': Pope Francis addresses Indigenous church on visit to Canada
Hours after apologizing for the role members of the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system, Pope Francis received a welcome greeting at the Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton, where he offered his own reflections on the meaning of reconciliation.
Two days of hearings into Hockey Canada's sex assault settlement set to begin
More Hockey Canada officials are appearing before a parliamentary committee this week as fallout continues over allegations that players from two World Junior Championship teams committed group sexual assaults in 2003 and 2018.
'A message of hope': Reactions to the Pope's residential school apology
Indigenous leaders, activists and others are reacting to an apology by Pope Francis on Monday for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, a moment recognized by some as an historic event, while others continue to urge the pontiff to follow up his words with action.
Watch powerful moment woman sings 'O Canada' in Cree to Pope Francis after apology
An Indigenous woman stood before Pope Francis and sang 'O Canada' in Cree following his public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in the residential school system.
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
Highly potent weed creating marijuana addicts worldwide, study says
Higher concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC -- the part of the marijuana plant that makes you high -- are causing more people to become addicted in many parts of the world, a new review of studies found.
Anand calls out 'desecration' after Tomb of the Unknown Soldier draped with flags
The federal government is facing fresh calls to boost security at the National War Memorial after images surfaced showing someone draping flags on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Former Conservative PM Stephen Harper endorses Pierre Poilievre for party leader
Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper has endorsed Pierre Poilievre to be the party's next leader.
Kitchener
'Some of our people were murdered': Mixed reactions locally as Pope Francis apologizes for the residential school system
Local Indigenous peoples gathered Monday afternoon at St. Jerome’s, a Roman Catholic university in Waterloo, to watch Pope Francis apologize for the forced assimilation of Indigenous children at residential schools.
Adam Sandler dines in Guelph restaurant while filming new movie
Adam Sandler is causing quite the stir in the Royal City, with several Guelphites catching a glimpse of the funny man over the weekend.
Local hospitals conserving epidural supplies amidst global shortage
Bringing a life into this world is said to be one of the most rewarding experiences, but it can also be the most painful.
Windsor
Passport progress: Canada rolls out new website to track delays
“It’s useless information to me,” says one Windsorite stuck in line, outside waiting on the street to get into the CIBC building downtown.
Petflation: Local rescues struggle to keep up with up rising costs
Olaf's Feline Rescue and Sanctuary in Windsor says they get calls every day from cat owners looking to surrender their pet.
Person of interest sought in relation to fatal Leamington fire: OPP
Essex County OPP is asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in a fatal fire investigation.
Barrie
OPP investigating deadly boating collision with swimmer in Muskoka
Police are investigating a death after a swimmer was struck by a boat on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka early Monday morning.
Barrie police arrest Quebec man accused in several local scams
Police arrested a Quebec man in connection with several recent frauds in the Barrie area known as the Grandparent Scam.
Vehicle found near Midland construction site with driver's body inside
Provincial police are investigating after a senior was found unresponsive inside a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Midland.
Northern Ontario
For residential school survivors in northern Ontario, Papal apology was a long time coming
'I do believe his sincerity. It took a long time, but he did say the words,' said residential school survivor Shirley Horn, as she stood in front of what was once Shingwauk Residential School.
Sudbury's Maslack Supply sold to Quebec-based company
Maslack Supply, a Sudbury-based business founded in 1959 and with 13 locations across northern Ontario, has been sold.
Canadians plan to spend more this summer
A new CIBC survey found Canadians are hoping to enjoy the summer but most -- 80 per cent -- are concerned about the impact of rising inflation and being able to enjoy the summer season.
Ottawa
Damage on LRT to take 'several days' to repair, transit GM says
Damage to Ottawa’s Confederation Line LRT may take 'several days' to repair, according to a new memo from the city’s general manager of transit services.
Storms cause significant damage across eastern Ontario; tornado suspected
Crews from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project are investigating to determine whether tornadoes are responsible for damage across eastern Ontario following storms Sunday night.
Toronto
'Suits' fans can now buy Toronto penthouse lawyer Harvey Specter used
Fans of Meghan Markle and the hit drama “Suits” now have the opportunity to snatch up a penthouse used in the filming of the show—as long as you’re willing to pay a $5-million price tag.
Drake under fire for multiple private jet flights between Toronto and Hamilton
Rap superstar Drake is receiving some heat after it was revealed his private jet took has taken multiple flights between Toronto and Hamilton.
Person airlifted to trauma centre with critical injuries after collision in Caledon
A person has critical injuries following a collision in Caledon early Tuesday morning.
Montreal
Indigenous people, survivors arriving in Quebec City ahead of Pope Francis visit
After Pope Francis' historic apology in Alberta on Monday, Indigenous peoples are eagerly waiting for his arrival in Quebec later this week where preparations are well underway for what the pontiff described as his 'penitential pilgrimage.'
Montreal monkeypox cases levelling off, but officials concerned by rises elsewhere
Monkeypox cases in Montreal appear to be hitting a plateau, but authorities say they're worried that soaring infections in the United States and a low vaccination rate could help the disease surge anew in the city.
Clean-up efforts underway after tornado rips through Laurentians town
As recovery efforts get underway, hundreds of homes are still without power in the Laurentians after a tornado flattened trees and destroyed homes Saturday.
Atlantic
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
Mountie says holding back gun details was 'no-brainer' in N.S. mass shooting
The Mountie in charge of the investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting says it was a "no-brainer" for him to withhold details of the killer's guns nine days after the rampage.
Winnipeg
Pope Francis apologizes for excluding Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during pilgrimage
Pope Francis has apologized for not being able to attend multiple Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during his penitential pilgrimage to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.
'I felt it was very sincere': Manitoba reaction to the Pope's apology
Reaction to the Pope's apology about the church's role in residential schools is coming in across Canada, including in Manitoba, where Indigenous leaders says the apology was sincere, but note more is needed to help survivors.
‘On the right track’: Winnipeg airport travel numbers spiked during the spring
Passenger numbers at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport are continuing to take off this year, according to a recent report from the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA).
Calgary
Indigenous people in Alberta call for action behind Pope’s apology for residential school abuse
Indigenous people in southern Alberta are calling for action to back up Pope Francis’ apology for the role the Catholic Church played in Canada’s residential school system.
'Why would someone do that?' A dozen commemorative plaques stolen in separate thefts in Calgary area
Halya Wilson says a dedication in a northeast Calgary park allows her to remember the Ukrainians who came to Alberta more than 130 years ago.
CTrain travel between Sunnyside and Lions Park Station resumes Monday evening
A mechanical issue is causing some slowdowns for commuters who use the Red Line LRT.
Edmonton
'I can just feel the healing': Pope Francis apology received at Maskwacis, speaks at Sacred Heart Parish
The head of the Catholic church delivered on Monday an apology to Indigenous people on their own land for its role in Canada's residential schools and the traumas experienced there.
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Everything you need to know about the Pope's visit to Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage site
The Pope is scheduled to visit the largest annual pilgrimage site for Catholics in western Canada. Here's what you need to know.
Vancouver
Victims of fatal Langley, B.C., shootings were homeless, outreach worker confirms
The victims of the deadly shootings in Langley, B.C., early Monday morning were living on the street, an outreach worker tells CTV News.
Fire chief orders tents cleared from East Hastings Street, saying situation could quickly become 'catastrophic'
Vancouver's fire chief has ordered tents and other structures to be removed from a stretch of East Hasting Street, saying the move is necessary to avoid a potentially devastating situation if a blaze were to break out.
Jury deliberations underway in sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canuck
The jury in the British Columbia Supreme Court trial for a former Vancouver Canuck accused of sexual assault is expected to start deliberations Monday.