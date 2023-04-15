2 children among 5 people seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highbury Ave

Five people were taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue Saturday.

The collision happened around 11:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highbury Ave on the bridge just north of Dundas.

“There were four vehicles involved in the collision," London police Const. Brittany Campbell said. "Five people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Included in that are two children.”

There has been a serious motor vehicle collision in the area of Dundas St and Highbury Ave N. The area is closed to all vehicular traffic. Please avoid the area. More updates will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/Xn7NjBPox7 — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) April 15, 2023

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving four vehicles on Highbury Avenue just north of Dundas Street in London, Ont. on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)Members of the London Police Traffic Collision Reconstruction Team, Scenes of Crime Unit and the Forensic Investigations Unit were on scene.

Officers have closed Highbury Ave in both directions to all vehicle traffic from Dundas St to Oxford St.

Cyclists, pedestrians and those with mobility devices are being allowed to cross over the bridge using the sidewalk on the east side of the road.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving four vehicles on Highbury Avenue just north of Dundas Street in London, Ont. on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)