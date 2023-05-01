2 arrested, 1 sought after shooting at Richmond and Oxford: London police
Two suspects are in custody and police are searching for a third after a shooting in downtown London, Ont. last month sent two people to hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
According to the London Police Service, on April 23 at approximately 2:45 a.m., police responded to the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East for the report of possible gunshots.
Upon arrival, police were unable to locate any victims. However, a short time later police learned two victims were being treated in hospital as a result of non-life threatening gunshot wounds. As of April 24, the two victims remained in hospital.
In an update, police said the incident initially started as a disturbance in and around several parking lots east of Richmond Street and south of Oxford Street involving numerous people.
Multiple shots were fired in the incident, and a number of vehicles and businesses in the area were struck by bullets. Police said several vehicles were seen fleeing the area after the shooting.
Investigators are on scene in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street after a shooting incident on April 23, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
As a result of the investigation, the Major Crime Section have arrested and laid charges against Koch Agok, 21 and Riley McIntyre, 20, both of London. The current whereabouts of Shyheim Clerzuis, 21, of London is unknown, and therefore charges have been laid by way of warrant of arrest.
All three men have been charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:
- Aggravated assault
- Discharge a firearm with intent to wound
- Possess restricted or prohibited firearm with no licence
- Possess prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
In addition, Agok and McIntyre have been jointly charged with attempt to commit murder.
Agok has additionally been charged with the following offences:
- Carry concealed weapon
- Possess prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- Possess restricted or prohibited firearm with no licence
- Three (3) counts of unauthorized possession of prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Six (6) counts of fail to comply with release order
- Possession of a schedule I substance
- Two (2) counts of possession schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
Police began an investigation after gunshots were fired in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East around 2:45 a.m. on April 23, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London). McIntyre has also been charged with fail to comply with release order.
London police are requesting the public’s help in locating Shyheim Clerzuis. He is described as a Black male, approximately 5’ 10”, 150 lbs, slim build, with black/blonde hair with a goatee and brown eyes.
If seen, members of the public are asked not to approach Clerzuis as he is considered armed and dangerous.
The two accused remain in custody, with Agok scheduled to appear in court on May 3 and McIntyre scheduled to appear in court on May 4 in connection to the charges.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH
WATCH | New top cop brings GTA experience to London, Ont.
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, says a representative for the family.
U.S. to end vaccine requirements for Canadians at land border, international air travellers: officials
The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers and Canadians at the land border as of next week, officials announced on Monday.
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
Passport services to resume following PSAC strike, longer lines expected
Passport services are set to resume following the end of the federal public service strike, but the federal government says it now expects higher than normal application volumes, which could result in longer telephone wait times and lineups at passport offices.
Florida Panthers limit non-U.S. residents from buying Maple Leafs playoff road tickets
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.
Myles Gray died by homicide, B.C. coroner's inquest finds
The jury at a B.C. coroner's inquest into Myles Gray's 2015 death after a beating by police has found the 33-year-old died by homicide.
Man who threw stones at PM Trudeau in 2021 to be sentenced next week
A decision in the sentencing of the man who assaulted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2021 is now expected next week, with the defence requesting a suspended sentence and the Crown calling for jail time.
Why we love taking selfies: Study says they're better at capturing the meaning of an experience
Those who aren’t fans of the ‘selfie’ have long dismissed the pictures as an exercise in vanity — but according to a new study, taking a selfie may help us better preserve the weight of a moment or event.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region’s doctor shortage highlighted as Ontarians struggle to find a physician
A day aimed at celebrating Ontario’s doctors is being met with concern as experts say there is an immediate need to address the provincial doctor shortage as communities continue to grow.
-
GRT bus strike leaves commuters with mobility issues with few options
The strike has left many riders scrambling, but the impact is being felt particularly acutely by those with mobility issues. Many are now stuck, with almost no options to get around.
-
Tavistock, Ont. foster dog gives birth to 14 puppies
Four-year-old Panda gave birth to seven males and seven females after nearly eight hours of labour.
Windsor
-
Landlords vs. the city: Windsor’s new rental bylaw to be challenged in court
Hundreds of landlords are taking the city of Windsor to court over its new residential rental licence bylaw.
-
‘It’s knowing who you are’: Former MP coming to Windsor for Mental Health Week event
Former Liberal MP Jody Wilson-Raybould will be in Windsor Thursday as the guest speaker for the Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) “Wake up Speak Up” event.
-
Migratory birds are making their seasonal stop in the Lake Erie shoreline region
Shorebirds and bird-enthusiasts are again flocking to parts of the Lake Erie shoreline. The Point Pelee and Hillman Marsh Area become a destination during the spring migration.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, says a representative for the family.
-
Casino in Wasaga Beach reopens
The casino in Wasaga Beach opened its doors once again Monday evening for the first time in over two weeks following a ransomware attack that forced the closure of multiple Gateway Casinos facilities.
-
Dash cam footage captures frightening moments on Highway 89 in Mulmur
Dash cam footage captures frightening moments on Highway 89 in Mulmur, which one resident says isn't an isolated incident.
Northern Ontario
-
Police recover remains of two missing boaters on Manitoulin Island
The remains of two people from Sheguiandah First Nation have been discovered on Bass Lake in Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.
-
No proof syringe needle attack in Sudbury actually happened, police say
A social media post circulating in the Sudbury area alleges that a girl was attacked recently in the bathroom of a local cinema with a syringe needle.
-
Taxation workers remain on strike in Sudbury
Thousands of people who work for the Canada Revenue Agency in Sudbury remain on the picket line.
Ottawa
-
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, says a representative for the family.
-
What you need to know about the agreement that ended the PSAC strike
Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in it.
-
Snoop Dogg involved in Senators ownership bid
Snoop Dogg is part of a prospective Ottawa Senators ownership group, the rapper confirmed on social media Monday.
Toronto
-
Teen boy suffers 'catastrophic' head injury while climbing moving Toronto subway car
A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after suffering a 'catastrophic head injury' while attempting to climb on top of a moving TTC subway car.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, says a representative for the family.
-
Toronto Blue Jays looking for 50/50 winner of $2.9M
The Toronto Blue Jays are looking for the April 50/50 winner of nearly $3 million, but they don't have a way to contact them.
Montreal
-
Police searching for 2 firefighters swept away in Quebec river
Quebec provincial police say they are searching for two firefighters who are missing in a river in a city northeast of Quebec City that is being hit hard by spring flooding. A spokesperson for the SQ told CTV News that the firefighters were trying to help residents who were stuck in their house in Baie-Saint-Paul, in Quebec's Charlevoix region, when the pair was swept away by a strong current.
-
Police say 90-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by scooter in RDP
Montreal police say a 90-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a scooter Monday evening.
-
Meet FRED, Quebec's latest school zone traffic light that leaves speeding drivers on red
A school zone in Brossard, Que. will host a pilot project aimed at protecting children from fast-moving traffic, forcing vehicles going over the limit to stop altogether. A smart traffic light will be installed near Marie-Laurier Academy south of the Champlain Bridge. It’s not your regular set – unlike regular lights, which are automated to keep traffic moving smoothly through, this one has no problem halting traffic if it’s moving too fast.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Power among companies in court facing labour charges in 2020 workplace death
Nova Scotia Power was one of three companies in provincial court Monday facing multiple Occupational Health and Safety Act charges after a worker drowned in 2020 at one of the utility's hydroelectric dams.
-
One Canadian’s journey out of Sudan
As the violence continues in Sudan, one Canadian man is sharing his experience of escaping the country and returning home.
-
Wayne Hankey scandal: Second civil lawsuit filed against King's College in Halifax
A second lawsuit has been filed against the University of King's College and Dalhousie University in Halifax claiming the affiliated institutions failed to protect a former student from a professor and Anglican minister known for his sexually abusive behaviour.
Winnipeg
-
Boy dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover: police
A five-year-old boy has died after the pickup truck he was riding in veered off a Manitoba roadway and rolled.
-
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, says a representative for the family.
-
'I felt betrayed': Former patient takes stand in Manitoba doctor's sexual assault trial
Embarrassed and betrayed – that's how one woman testified she felt after a physical examination from her doctor who is now accused of sexually assaulting several of his female patients.
Calgary
-
Bus operator pleads guilty to two charges in fatal Jasper crash: Crown prosecutor
A tour bus operator has pleaded guilty to two charges in a fatal rollover in Jasper National Park nearly three years ago.
-
Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter
The Calgary Flames have parted ways with head coach Darryl Sutter, the team announced Monday.
-
Writ drops for Alberta provincial election on May 29
The writ for the Alberta election has dropped, with voters heading to the polls on May 29 in what could be a squeaker of a result.
Edmonton
-
Crews fight grassfires in northwest and southwest Edmonton
Firefighters responded to grass fires in both northwest and southwest Edmonton on Monday afternoon.
-
'Gigantic' fire damages 3 homes in southwest Edmonton
At least three homes in southwest Edmonton's Terwillegar neighbourhood were badly damaged in a fire on Monday, but crews say given conditions, it could have been much worse.
-
Firetruck rear ended while firefighters battled grass fire
A firetruck was involved in an accident on Monday while crews were responding to a grass fire.
Vancouver
-
Myles Gray died by homicide, B.C. coroner's inquest finds
The jury at a B.C. coroner's inquest into Myles Gray's 2015 death after a beating by police has found the 33-year-old died by homicide.
-
'We're getting there': The signs B.C.'s biggest cities are inching toward regional policing
While the will-they-or-won't they discussion around keeping the RCMP or transitioning to Surrey Police has monopolized discussions around policing in B.C., the province appears to be quietly moving towards regionalizing police agencies in the biggest metropolitan areas.
-
Partiers leave an 'incredible' amount of trash on Vancouver beaches
Frustrated residents of Vancouver's West End helped city crews clean up city parks and beaches early Sunday morning after a large crowd left a huge mess behind.