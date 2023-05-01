2 arrested, 1 sought after shooting at Richmond and Oxford: London police

Two suspects are in custody and police are searching for a third after a shooting in downtown London, Ont. last month sent two people to hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

According to the London Police Service, on April 23 at approximately 2:45 a.m., police responded to the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East for the report of possible gunshots.

Upon arrival, police were unable to locate any victims. However, a short time later police learned two victims were being treated in hospital as a result of non-life threatening gunshot wounds. As of April 24, the two victims remained in hospital.

In an update, police said the incident initially started as a disturbance in and around several parking lots east of Richmond Street and south of Oxford Street involving numerous people.

Multiple shots were fired in the incident, and a number of vehicles and businesses in the area were struck by bullets. Police said several vehicles were seen fleeing the area after the shooting.

Investigators are on scene in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street after a shooting incident on April 23, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

As a result of the investigation, the Major Crime Section have arrested and laid charges against Koch Agok, 21 and Riley McIntyre, 20, both of London. The current whereabouts of Shyheim Clerzuis, 21, of London is unknown, and therefore charges have been laid by way of warrant of arrest.

All three men have been charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:

Aggravated assault

Discharge a firearm with intent to wound

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm with no licence

Possess prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

In addition, Agok and McIntyre have been jointly charged with attempt to commit murder.

Agok has additionally been charged with the following offences:

Carry concealed weapon

Possess prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Possess restricted or prohibited firearm with no licence

Three (3) counts of unauthorized possession of prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Six (6) counts of fail to comply with release order

Possession of a schedule I substance

Two (2) counts of possession schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Police began an investigation after gunshots were fired in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East around 2:45 a.m. on April 23, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London). McIntyre has also been charged with fail to comply with release order.

London police are requesting the public’s help in locating Shyheim Clerzuis. He is described as a Black male, approximately 5’ 10”, 150 lbs, slim build, with black/blonde hair with a goatee and brown eyes.

If seen, members of the public are asked not to approach Clerzuis as he is considered armed and dangerous.

The two accused remain in custody, with Agok scheduled to appear in court on May 3 and McIntyre scheduled to appear in court on May 4 in connection to the charges.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).