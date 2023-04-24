Two people remain in hospital after gunfire in London
London police are appealing to the public for witnesses to come forward after gunfire in the city over the weekend.
The investigation in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street is ongoing on Monday while two victims remain in hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
According to police, the incident happened around the area of several parking lots east of Richmond Street and south of Oxford Street involving numerous people.
Police say multiple shots were fired, and police found several bullet casings as well as vehicles and businesses that were struck.
Several vehicles were seen fleeing the scene after the shooting and two people were dropped off at hospital, separately. No arrests have been made.
Anyone who may have been in the area with dashcams, as well as businesses and residences who may have surveillance, are asked to contact police at 519-661-5670.
