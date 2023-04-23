Police search for suspects in connection to downtown London, Ont. shooting

*Some of the images in the following article may be disturbing to some readers.

London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section has cordoned off a large section of the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street as they investigate gunfire.

From two large pools of blood on the Oxford Street sidewalk, to a trail of evidence more than 100 metres long, detectives and Forensic Identification Officers were conducting their investigation.

Yellow police tape surrounded multiple businesses, and more than 35 evidence markers could be seen from Richmond Street, through an alley, into a parking lot, and onto Picadilly Street.

LPS said they were notified around 2:45 a.m. Sunday that possible gunshots were fired.

When officers arrived, they located evidence that a gun had been fired, but were unable to locate any victims at that time.

However, shortly following the incident, police were notified two victims had attended hospital. The victims were treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries because of gunshot wound(s).

London police have confirmed to CTV News that a suspect(s) is outstanding.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by members of the London.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area around the time of the disturbance, or who may have video of the incident, to contact the London Police Service.

Police began an investigation after gunshots were fired in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East around 2:45 a.m. on April 23, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London).

