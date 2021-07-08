LONDON, ONT. -- Renovations to the Glencoe Memorial Arena & Glencoe Curling Club and a local aging watermain were announced Thursday.

An investment of $2.5 million will go toward two new dressing rooms, a sound system, washroom and other improvements.

Additionally, the Municipality of Middlesex will receive $2 million in order to reconstruct the watermain on Main Street in Glencoe.

Funding will replace the watermain with a new pipe, as well as bringing the installation of 12 fire hydrants.

The reconstruction will prevent drinking water advisories and increase water flow while reducing future maintenance costs.

"Due to its aging watermain, Glencoe has had a history of water crises. In 2018, following a water pipeline break, the local public health unit issued a boil-water advisory for its two thousand residents. That is unacceptable. The Government of Ontario is committed to investing in healthy and safe communities while improving service reliability," said Monte McNaughton, MPP for Lambton—Kent—Middlesex, in a statement.

Kate Young, MP for London West added the investments will benefit everyone in Glencoe.

"Our government understands the importance of investing in the infrastructure needs of smaller communities."