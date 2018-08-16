Featured
16-year-old boy missing for nearly three weeks has been found
Dylan Morey was last seen on July 29, 2018. (London Police)
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 9:52AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 16, 2018 12:09PM EDT
London police are thanking the public for assistance in helping to locate a missing 16-year-old boy.
Dylan Morey of London has been missing for more than two weeks and was last seen on July 29 in the area of Grand Avenue and High Street.
Family and police were concerned for Dylan’s welfare but police say he has been found safe.