14-Storey high rise apartment building approved for main intersection in St. Thomas, Ont.
Phase 2 of a new development in the heart of St. Thomas, Ont. has received conditional approval from the city’s site plan committee.
“We're really excited,” says Diana House of Fast Forward Ventures, and part of the ownership group. “In Phase Two we got site plan approval for the first residential tower on the site, which will be a 14 storey, over 160-unit residential building.”
The project was discussed at the pubic meeting of the Site Plan Control Group on Tuesday. After a short presentation by the applicant’s team and comments and questions from committee members, community stakeholders and the public, the committee gave conditional approval to the site plan.
“Additional Planning Act approvals are required, some minor amendments to the site plan are expected based on input and feedback provided at the site plan meeting before the site plan receives final approval and the applicants are in a position to obtain building permits,” says Lou Pompilii, director of planning for the city of St. Thomas. “The applicant has communicated that they hope to break ground in the second half of this year and that timeline is quite possible.”Development is underway at the corner of Talbot Street. and First Avene in St. Thomas, Ont. where 16 commercial tenants will be part of a 14-storey high rise has been conditionally approved. March 16, 2022. (Brent Lale / CTV News) An additional 160 housing units are a boost to the booming community.
“We need it bad as we have a housing crisis,” says St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston. “We need to continue to say yes to development. Not everybody will go into a single family home, and purpose-built rental apartments are exactly what else is needed. We are knocking on every door we can to ensure we get more. This site is available to do more than the one tower that has been looked at, and we will certainly encourage them to move forward”.
Preston adds while it will take a couple of years to complete, the city has to keep going.
The Alma College development has already had tenants move in, and Preston says the corner of Wilson Avenue and Elm Street is also being looked at as a housing option.
House says the ownership group and developers have received so much support from the city and says they’ve been “amazing to work with.”
“Our tagline is ‘Changing the landscape,’” says House. “We really looked at this development as an integrated live, work, play site — where people could live on the site, be able to go out for coffee on the site, go out to get food, do their groceries, have it really walkable. The city has all the transit here as well. So we really see this as a very dynamic site that offers a really great place for people to live.”
Preston believes putting housing where transit is also creates other things from an environmental point of view.
“People can live there without cars, shopping and jobs are nearby,” says Preston. “Let's continue to work on those types of processes as a city that has transit. We have a transit system, and we can put housing right near it, we'll make it work.”
According to Pompilli, the site at Talbot Street and First Avenue, permits a wide range of commercial, retail and residential uses up to 45 metres in height.16 commercial tenants are going in as part of Phase One in St. Thomas, Ont. at the corner of Talbot Street and First Avenue. (Source: Fast Forward Ventures)“This site represents an ideal location for this scale and form of residential development and will complement the existing and anticipated uses in this area,” says Pompilli. “The Timken site has been undergoing considerable environment cleanup and remediation and this portion of the site has been cleared for residential development. We are hoping to see additional lands within this block come forward in the future as the site remediation continues.”
Phase One of development on the former Timken site is underway, as the group is bringing 16 commercial tenants to the location, including the city’s first Starbucks franchise.
“Depending on how this goes, we have the opportunity to potentially have a second tower in Phase Two,” says House. “After that, we have the remaining roughly six acres of Phase Three, which we will be master planning over the next 12 months. So we're open to attracting some additional commercial tenants as well as potentially additional residential later on in the site.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
'Heartbreaking decisions' had to be made in Canada's response to Ukraine: Trudeau
Canada has had to make 'heartbreaking decisions' when confronted with images of bombed hospitals and schools in Ukraine, civilian casualties and the Ukrainian president's passionate plea for a no-fly zone over his war-ravaged country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
'Why? Why? Why?' Ukraine's Mariupol descends into despair
Each airstrike and shell that relentlessly pounds Mariupol -- about one a minute at times -- drives home the curse of a geography that has put the city squarely in the path of Russia's domination of Ukraine. This southern seaport of 430,000 has become a symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin's drive to crush democratic Ukraine.
Drones and missiles: The weapons making a difference in Ukraine
From drones to rocket launchers, lethal weapons used by and supplied to Ukraine appear to have made a difference on the battlefield in the country's ongoing war with Russia, some analysts say.
Polling shows Russia-Ukraine war a 'reset' for Liberals: Nanos
Nanos Research findings show the war in Ukraine has changed the channel for the Liberals, acting as a 'reset' in the minds of Canadians following the COVID-19 pandemic and the so-called Freedom Convoy.
Cruises set to return to Canadian ports for first time since start of pandemic
Cruise ships are set to return to Canada's ports next month for the first time since 2020, with rules requiring vaccination still in place to guard against the spread of COVID-19.
CRTC bans Russian state-run broadcaster RT from Canadian airwaves
Canadian broadcasters are no longer allowed to distribute Russia's state-run broadcaster, RT, after the federal regulator found the programming has targeted Ukrainians during the ongoing Russian invasion.
Trump Jr. suggests sending father to NATO talks over Biden
Donald Trump Jr. is proposing that the United States send his father to Belgium for scheduled NATO talks instead of current U.S. President Joe Biden.
Diabetes and COVID-19: Scientists explore potential connection
Emerging evidence shows that the coronavirus can attack insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, a process that might trigger at least temporary diabetes in susceptible people.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo council repeals face covering bylaws
The future of Waterloo Region’s face covering bylaws will be decided at a meeting on Wednesday night.
-
Here's where you'll still need to wear a mask on Monday
Ontario is lifting masking requirements in most settings on Monday March 21, but there are still a few places face coverings will continued to be required until April 27.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths in Waterloo Region Wednesday; 14 in hospital
There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
'No immediate plans' to reopen Market Buffet at Caesars Windsor
For people looking for endless bites at one of Windsor's largest buffets, they will likely have to wait a while.
-
'It's a perfect storm': Fuel costs expected to make air travel, cruises more expensive
Travel industry insiders believe a perfect storm of pent up demand, loosened COVID-19 restrictions and soaring fuel prices will eventually lead to increased travel fares.
-
COVID 'uptick' found in Windsor-Essex wastewater
Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj doesn’t want to be an alarmist, but two indicators are injecting a bit of reality into his day.
Barrie
-
Georgian College supporting students, staff impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Georgian College is trying to ease some of the burdens placed on current and former Ukrainian and Russian students and staff impacted by what’s going on overseas.
-
Alliston Honda plant receives $1.38 billion to upgrade operations
A division of Honda Canada Inc. is spending $1.38 billion to upgrade an Ontario manufacturing plant, an investment that includes millions in funding from the federal and provincial governments.
-
Alliston, Ont. one step closer to getting new hospital
The Stevenson Memorial Hospital is moving to the next stage of its redevelopment plan with more financial aid coming from the province.
Northern Ontario
-
Sides to return to bargaining as college strike deadline looms Friday
The two sides trying to negotiate a new contract for college faculty in Ontario will meet virtually Thursday with a Ministry of Labour mediator.
-
Sault's Team Jacobs announce end of curling partnership
Sault Ste. Marie's Team Jacobs, led by Brad Jacobs, announced Wednesday they are splitting up.
-
Another suspicious fire at a Sudbury barbershop
Sudbury police have reopened Regent Street on Wednesday morning after a fire at a barbershop in the city's South End area.
Ottawa
-
Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
-
Ottawa police cruiser involved in collision in Sandy Hill
Ottawa police say a marked police car was involved in a collision at the intersection of King Edward Avenue and Stewart Street just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Masks will still be mandatory at Algonquin College, Carleton and uOttawa
Masks will still be mandatory on post-secondary campuses in Ottawa next week, after Ontario lifts mask requirements for elementary and secondary schools.
Toronto
-
Ontario arborist dies following incident involving wood chipper, witness says
An investigation is underway after a fatal industrial accident involving an arborist in Ontario on Wednesday.
-
Doug Ford's approval rating drops to 37 per cent, poll finds
Premier Doug Ford's approval rating has dropped to its lowest point in two years, with June's provincial election now just months away.
-
Ontario man arrested in violent sexual assault cold cases dating back to 2013
Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with two violent sexual assault cold cases dating back to 2013 in Ontario.
Montreal
-
Man accused of violently beating 10-year-old Montreal girl to undergo psychiatric evaluation
A man accused of violently beating a 10-year-old girl in Montreal's east end on Monday will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he's fit to stand trial.
-
Bill to end Quebec's state of emergency met with skepticism
Opposition parties have been demanding an end to the state of emergency for months, calling it an abuse of power by the government.
-
Quebec proposes law to ban pet declawing and other non-therapeutic animal surgeries: SPCA
The Quebec government is set to introduce legislation banning the practice of declawing pets, as well as other non-therapeutic surgeries.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia government added to lawsuit over deaths at Halifax long-term care home
The province of Nova Scotia has been added as a defendant in a proposed class-action lawsuit against a long-term care facility in Halifax where 53 people died from COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.
-
N.S. government biologist recommends removing bird feeders to stop avian flu spread
Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources is recommending that people in the province take down their bird feeders to prevent the spread of a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza.
-
CUPE NB files complaint after thousands of government workers have yet to receive retro pay
The Canadian Union of Public Employees has filed a complaint with the New Brunswick Labour and Employment Board after about 4,100 workers have not received retroactive pay following an agreement struck between the union and government in November 2021.
Winnipeg
-
Young girl attacked by unknown man on her way to school: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are warning the public after receiving a report that a young girl in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood was grabbed from behind by a man who pulled her to the ground and tried to drag her away.
-
'Time of transition': Roussin looks back on pandemic and what is next in Manitoba
No matter if Manitobans agreed with the restrictions and handling of the pandemic, Dr Brent Roussin said the past two years has been hard on everyone. The chief provincial public health officer reflected over the past two years and also touched on how the province plans to move forward.
-
Former Winnipeg CAO accepted bribe and breached fiduciary duties, rules judge
A judge has ruled that a former Winnipeg CAO Phil Sheegl accepted a $327,000 bribe from the contractor involved with the construction of the city’s police headquarters.
Calgary
-
New charges laid against Coutts border blockade protesters
Alberta RCMP have announced new charges against two people in connection to border blockade protests in Coutts last month.
-
Calgary police implores protesters to 'stay away' from the Beltline on Saturday
Calgary police issued a plea Wednesday, asking anyone planning on protesting in the Beltline this weekend to instead "stay away."
-
Hitmen emphasize Indigenous partnership in buildup to Every Child Matters game
Delegates from the Calgary Hitmen and Siksika Health Services presented a united front today, revealing details of the upcoming Every Child Matters game.
Edmonton
-
Police release video of suspect vehicle in Abdullah Shah death investigation
Edmonton police are pleading with the community to send them photos or videos and help identify the suspect vehicle in the death of Abdullah Shah Sunday night.
-
Alberta to report COVID-19 data once a week
Alberta has announced it will only report COVID-19 data on Wednesdays going forward. The province will also hold a weekly COVID-19 press conference on Wednesdays.
-
New charges laid against Coutts border blockade protesters
Alberta RCMP have announced new charges against two people in connection to border blockade protests in Coutts last month.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Aquatic Centre closed after section of building crashes to the ground
The Vancouver Aquatic Centre has been temporarily closed after a piece of the building came crashing to the ground Tuesday night.
-
Lifetime teaching ban for B.C. man convicted of sexual assault
A high school teacher from B.C.'s Fraser Valley has been banned from teaching for life after pleading guilty to sexual assault.
-
3 arrested, $220K seized from illegal gambling house in Vancouver, police say
A multi-year investigation into alleged illegal gambling at a Vancouver home has led to charges, according to provincial organized crime investigators.