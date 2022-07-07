100 'Brick-shaped objects' seized at Blue Water Bridge

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at the Blue Water Bridge between Sarnia, Ont. and Port Huron, MI have intercepted 100 brick-shaped objects suspected to be cocaine.

According to CBSA, a commercial transport truck arrived at primary inspection on the Canadian side on June 21 and was referred for secondary inspection.

During the inspection border officers reported finding concealed suitcases. Once they were opened, that’s where the 100 brick-shaped objects were found.

The driver, a 62-year-old man from Toronto, was arrested by RCMP and charged with importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The matter is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice, in Sarnia.