

CTV London





Ahead of marijuana legalization, a B.C. based company is opening a new $10-million, 5200 square metre processing plant in London.

Tilray has created the subsidiary High Park to produce and distribute cannabis and various products.

The London facility at 300 Sovreign Rd will process weed that is grown at the company's Enniskillen Township greenhouse.

“Excitement is building for the launch of the world’s largest federally legal cannabis market and High Park will be a part of history when it happens,” said Brendan Kennedy, Tilray CEO in a news release.

“We are proud that the addition of High Park will bring our total investment in Canada to more than $100 million and grow our Canadian workforce to more than 500 professionals in the next several years. ”

It's not clear how many jobs will be created.