$1.2 million grant for Western University research into suicide prevention

Exeter, Ont. -

A $1.2 million grant will help a clinical psychologist at Western University work to prevent suicide among vulnerable populations.

According to a release from the school, Dr. Marin Heisel will be focusing his work on two populations whose mental health may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic: residents living in long-term care homes and Middle-aged and older male veterans and first responders.

“Those struggling with workplace, family or other stressors, who don’t receive help, and who additionally find themselves facing challenges to their identity associated with leaving their career could be at elevated risk,” said Heisel.

Despite increased attention to workplace mental health in military and public safety sectors, Heisel said these occupations carry elevated suicide risk. Tendencies toward efficient and effective job performance, selflessness in serving others and in following orders, are likely to discourage expressions of vulnerability.

In the long-term care study, Heisel and his team will be focused on enhancing identification and understanding of suicide risk in older adults.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly highlighted serious health-care challenges in long-term care homes, necessitating the need to enhance identification of health risks in this vulnerable population,” said Heisel.

Funding for the research comes from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the Movember Foundation.